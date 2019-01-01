Sarah Michael and Temwa Chawinga on target as Kvarnsvedens thrash Borgeby

The Malawi and Nigeria internationals were on the scoresheet as their team cruised past their visitors on Sunday

Sarah Michael bagged a brace and Temwa Chawinga scored a goal as Kvarnsvedens defeated Borgeby 4-0 in Sunday's Swedish Elitettan game.

The African stars helped Fedrick Bengtsson's ladies end their five-match winless streak in Borlange.

Michael, who last scored in her side's 3-1 Swedish Women's Cup loss to Uppsala on September 18, opened the scoring for the hosts three minutes into the encounter.

In the 33rd minute, Agnes Dahlstrom doubled the advantage for Kvarnsveden against Patrik Persson's team before the half time.

Michael hit her brace in the 78th minute before Chawinga wrapped up the win nine minutes from time.

Malawi's Chawinga, who played for the duration, has now scored 28 goals in 23 matches this season while 's Michael has notched in four goals from 19 outings this season.

Kvarnsvedens are eighth with 31 points from 23 matches this season and they travel to Asarum for their next fixture on October 10.