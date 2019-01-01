Sancho inspires Kenny as he prepares to leave Everton for Schalke loan challenge

Currently chasing down U21 glory with England, Kenny has agreed to spend the 2019-20 campaign on the books of a Bundesliga outfit

Jonjoe Kenny is looking to use the likes of Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson as inspiration, with the defender preparing to take on his own challenge with .

The 22-year-old full-back has become the latest emerging star in Britain to agree a switch to .

A season-long loan agreement with Schalke has already been put in place.

Kenny is hoping to enjoy similar success to a couple of familiar faces, with Sancho having thrived at Borussia Dortmund while Arsenal starlet Nelson enhanced his reputation in 2018-19 during a spell with Hoffenheim.

“When you see what Jadon Sancho has been doing in the Bundesliga since joining Dortmund, you can only be astonished,” Kenny told Goal and SPOX.

“Even at his age, he has achieved great things and managed to become one of the biggest stars of English football.

“Also, Reiss enjoyed a very good experience. In , he has developed very well. I'm really looking forward to the new challenge.”

Kenny added that he has sought advice from his U21 team-mate Nelson: “Reiss has raved about the Bundesliga. The stadiums and fans have especially impressed him.

“He felt really good at Hoffenheim and advised me to take the step to Germany. For young Englishmen, the Bundesliga can be a good step.”

Kenny is a Merseyside native and a product of ’s academy system.

He has taken in 40 senior appearances for the Toffees to date, but is heading to Germany in an effort to find regular game time and further his development.

Quizzed on the reasons for making a brave career call, Kenny said: “Schalke is a huge club with great fans, great stadium and an eventful history.

“Also, coach David Wagner was one reason for my transfer. I know him from the Premier League and think he's a great coach.

“You've seen what he has achieved with Huddersfield and I'm convinced he can make me a better player. I am very happy and can hardly wait for it to finally start.”

Kenny, who is currently chasing down European U21 Championship glory with England, concedes that he is stepping slightly into the unknown with Schalke.

He added: “I knew a few names, but to be honest, I had to Google to see who my new teammates are exactly.

“I am looking forward to getting to know the team soon in person.”