‘Sanchez switch is a bad deal for Man Utd’ – Saha questions logic of Inter loan agreement

The former Red Devils striker can understand why the Chilean would want out of Old Trafford, but is puzzled by the terms of a move to Serie A

The terms of Alexis Sanchez’s loan move to represent a “bad deal” for , says Louis Saha, with another questionable piece of business having been done.

The Red Devils have allowed the Chile international to link up with the Serie A heavyweights on a season-long agreement.

Having seen Sanchez struggle since arriving at Old Trafford from in the winter transfer window of 2018, the decision has been taken to offer him a fresh start elsewhere.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that there is still a future for the 30-year-old in Manchester and United will be funding much of the deal that has taken him to .

Saha can understand why Sanchez would be so keen to snap up that deal, given how badly he has flopped with the Red Devils, but is puzzled as to why United were so desperate to move him out.

The former frontman told Stadium Astro: “It’s a strange one. I think Alexis got to a point where his confidence dropped.

“The terms of the agreement show he needed to move.

“He’s a great player with an abundance of skills and passion. But he couldn’t deliver for United, so having a deal where United pays is a bad deal.

“You would think he could remain there and help the side but mentally it was too exhausting.

"That’s why he wanted to move – he didn’t feel appreciated. It was really hard for him. The decision is not sustainable.”

Sanchez, who has managed just five goals in 45 appearances for United, has suggested that he could still have a future in England.

He claims to have no regrets at having joined the Red Devils, telling BBC Sport: "I'm very happy I went to Manchester United.

"I've always said that. It's the club that's won the most in .

"When I went to Arsenal it was fantastic - I was happy there - but United were growing at the time, they were buying players to win something.

"I wanted to join them and win everything. I don't regret going there."