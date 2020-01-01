San Pedro 2-5 Enyimba: Breakthrough victory sends rampant People’s Elephant through

The Nigerians saved their best for the last to reach the quarter-final of the Confederation Cup in a seven-goal thriller at Stade Houphouet-Boigny

are through to the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup following a massive 5-2 victory over San Pedro on Sunday.

Propelled by Victor Mbaoma’s brace at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny, Fatai Osho’s men brought the hosts to their knees in a frenzied encounter.

The two-time African champions went into the game needing any result other than a defeat to secure a ticket to the next round, however, they went for the kill to earn all three points.

Goals from Abdulrahman Bashir and Mbaoma in the opening three minutes put the People’s Elephants in a comfortable position before the hosts reduced the deficit through -born Cote d’Ivoire international Sherif Jimoh.

In a goal-laden first half, Augustine Oladapo helped Enyimba maintain their two-goal lead in the 25th minute before Irie Zan Bi got San Pedro’s second on the stroke of half-time.

Nonetheless, Osho’s team guaranteed victory with Mbaoma’s brace and Stanley Dimgba’s second half beauty.

Thanks to this triumph, the Nigerians are through to the quarter-final of the championship at the expense of AC Paradou who silenced Hassania Agadir 3-0 thanks to Yousri Bouzok’s treble.

Having finished as Group D runners-up with 10 points from six games, Enyimba will know their Last Eight foes on February 5 at the Hilton Pyramids Golf in Cairo, .