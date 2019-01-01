Samuel Eduok leads Erzurum to Super Lig safety with Bursaspor win

The Nigeria international notched his fourth goal of the season for Hamza Hamzaoglu’s men to help them bounce back to winning ways

Samuel Eduok found the back of the net in Erzurum BB’s 2-0 victory over Bursaspor in a Turkish Super Lig game at Kazim Karabekir Stadyumu on Saturday.

After a 1-1 stalemate with Antalyaspor last time out, Hamza Hamzaoglu’s men returned to winning ways with the Nigerian striker leading the way.

Eduok broke the deadlock in the 77th minute after he was set up by Kristian Opseth to put his side on the path to victory.

In the 84th minute, Hakan Arslan sealed the win as Erzurum moved out from the relegation zone with 32 points from 31 games.

Eduok featured for the duration of the game, so too did his compatriot Abdullahi Shehu, who ended on the losing side.

Article continues below

The 25-year-old now has four goals in 12 league appearances since joining the side from rivals Kasımpasa in January.

He will hope to make squad to the 2019 in , slated for June and July.

The Super Eagles are in Group B along with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.