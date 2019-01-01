Sampdoria vs Juventus: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Italian giants have claimed the Scudetto already but with no wins in the last four, can they sign off from 2018-19 with a return to winning ways?

may have sealed the title once again with room to spare, but they will hope to put their few naysayers to bed with a final day visit to as they look to reverse a middling run of form and send coach Massimiliano Allegri out on a high.

The 51-year-old exits the Allianz Stadium having reclaimed the Scudetto but with no victories from their last four games, questions could be raised about his team's recently faltering steps.

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in Turin certainly saw the Portuguese bring some of his typical flair, but a failure to romp home late on and limited success in Europe means that the 34-year-old has not strictly seen the all-encompassing impact he might have hoped for.

Their hosts remain out of form, too, with no victories since mid-April, but their hopes of sealing a European berth have long since faded as well despite Marco Giampaolo's best efforts this season.

Squads & Team News

Position Sampdoria players Goalkeepers Audero, Belec, Rafael, Cabral Defenders Tonelli, Colley, Ferrari, Tavares, Bereszynski, Sala Midfielders Ekdal, Praet, Jankto, Linetty, Vieira, Barreto, Ramirez, Saponara Forwards Caprari, Defrel, Gabbiadini, Quagliarella, Sau

Sampdoria look to be still missing defensive pair Joachim Andersen and Nicola Murru, but otherwise have no concerns.

Marco Giampaolo will likely keep with his 4-3-1-2 formation.

Potential Sampdoria starting XI: Cabral; Bereszynski, Ferrari, Colley, Tavares; Praet, Ekdal, Linetty, Defrel, Gabbiadini, Quagliarella.

Position Juventus players Goalkeepers Szczesny, Pinsoglio Defenders Chiellini, Cancelo, Spinazzola, Barzagli, De Sciglio, Sandro, Rugani, Caceres Midfielders Pjanic, Matuidi, Can, Cuadrado, Bentancur Forwards Ronaldo, Costa, Dybala, Mandzukic, Kean

Massimiliano Allegri's final game sees Blaise Matuidi and Federico Bernardeschi are suspended for the visitors, while Douglas Costa and Sami Khedira are among those expected to miss out through injury.

Crisitano Ronaldo will be rested for the clash.

Potential Juventus starting XI: Szczesny; Spinazzola, Caceres, Chiellini, De Sciglio; Cuadrado, Can, Pjanic; Kean, Mandzukic, Dybala.

Match Preview

With the Serie A title long since wrapped up, all that remains for Juventus is for them to find a return to winning ways following a few weeks of soft form - not just to end the year on a high but to also send one of their most successful coaches off into the sunset with a fine farewell.

After half a decade at the helm, Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that he will depart the Scudetto holders at the end of the season, with the club preparing for a changing of the guard at the top.

Arriving from Milan in 2014, the journeyman midfielder turned to management in 2003 and hasn't looked back since, going from strength to strength during his reign.

In just five years, he has brought just shy of a dozen trophies to the club, taken them to the final of the twice and overseen the arrival of major talent such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo in the last year alone.

Allegri however has perhaps never been quite afforded the respect of his forerunners in the position despite his success, particularly after he replaced hallowed club legend Antonio Conte.

Former Bianconeri boss Alberto Zaccheroni sung the praises of the outgoing 51-year-old , stating that he felt fans would come to appreciate his achievements - namely winning the domestic title in each of his five seasons in charge - for what they were worth with time.

"Allegri has been great," he said . "You can achieve success in different ways, but Allegri wants balance and looks after the defence and the attack, just like Antonio Conte. Maybe there are differences in intensity.

"Conte has always been a Juventus icon and managed to take Juventus back to their level and this leads to the fans loving him more than Allegri. Juventus fans will love Allegri in the future."

A host of major names have been linked with the position in Turin, such as manager Maurizio Sarri and 's Pep Guardiola - though club directors of the latter have rubbished such reports .