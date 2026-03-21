Sampdoria, protests in Bogliasco: warnings issued to players spotted at a nightclub, chants against the club’s owners, and a USB stick handed out to everyone. The background

Around two to three hundred Sampdoria fans, mainly members of the organised supporters’ groups of the Gradinata Sud, gathered this morning outside the gates of the Mugnaini training ground in Bogliasco to stage a fierce protest against the club and the team. The protest, monitored by the police with two police vehicles and one from the Carabinieri, took place whilst the team were training on the main pitch, on the eve of tomorrow’s league match against Avellino at the Ferraris.





The supporters chanted slogans against the ownership, specifically targeting shareholder Joseph Tey, president Matteo Manfredi, Walker and football director Jasper Fredberg, as well as criticising the team’s performance, having secured just two points from their last six matches and facing a high risk of relegation to Serie C. During the protest, which lasted until the end of training, smoke bombs and firecrackers were set off without incident, accompanied by explicit calls for the players to ‘show some backbone’ and chants such as ‘Save yourselves and disappear’.

Individual players have also come under fire, including Simone Pafundi, whilst the new manager Attilio Lombardo and his coaching staff, sporting director Andrea Mancini and club director Giovanni Invernizzi have been spared. During the protest, some players were also accused of a lack of professionalism. In particular, the attitude of certain individuals was not well received, having been ‘spotted’ in nightclubs in the capital on the eve of matches considered to be of the utmost importance. The message to these players was quite clear: “You must train at home until you’ve secured your place”, accompanied by explicit warnings such as “The next time you feel like going out dancing before a match, remember today and remember us”.





Some chants were particularly harsh, and there were references to past incidents: according to reports, there had already been previous confrontations between ultras and players, though these proved fruitless. Also during the morning, the players and staff were handed a USB stick containing footage of last season’s relegation to Serie C – which was ultimately avoided thanks to the play-offs – with the intention of using it as a warning for the final stages of the season.





At around 1pm, following the final training session, the players gathered at the gates for a face-to-face meeting with the fans, who warned of further protests should the team suffer more defeats. Furthermore, for tomorrow’s match, it was requested that no players appear in front of the stands in the event of a victory: insults were announced during the warm-up, whilst the team will be supported throughout the ninety minutes. Respect was shown only for Lombardo and his staff, including Mancini.





In Bogliasco, posters have also been put up featuring a reimagining of the poster for *The Silence of the Lambs*, altered to read ‘The Silence of the Incompetents’ and featuring the faces of Manfredi, Tey and Walker. The protest, already announced yesterday via social media, comes at an extremely delicate moment in Sampdoria’s season and precedes a match – against Avellino – considered crucial in the battle for survival. The organised groups have not ruled out further action even after the match should the result be negative.