Sammy Ameobi and Andre Ayew on target in Nottingham Forest vs Swansea City draw

The Nigerian and Ghanaian players scored for their respective clubs in round 44 of Championship fixtures

Sammy Ameobi scored a brace for while Andre Ayew scored from the penalty spot for in Wednesday evening’s 2-2 Championship draw at the City Ground.

The Reds played out a 1-1 draw away at last weekend while the Swans lost 1-0 at home to league leaders .

It was the South outfit that got things going in the eighth minute via loanee Rhian Brewster, who netted his ninth Championship goal since he joined in January.

More teams

Forest then equalised 12 minutes later through Ameobi, who blasted home a fine shot from outside the penalty area having received the ball from Yuri Ribeiro.

⏰ 45' | 🔴 1-2 🦢



GET IN THERE!!! 🙌@AyewAndre puts the #Swans back in front from the penalty spot after he was tripped in the box!



💻 Match Centre 👉 https://t.co/QsdURYo05O #FORSWA | @SkyBetChamp pic.twitter.com/kYWDgZ9aiO — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) July 15, 2020

Ayew made it 2-1 to Swansea via a penalty on the stroke of half-time after Ryan Yates fouled the international on the edge of the 18-yard area.

The lead was, however short-lived, with Nigerian winger Ameobi equalising again 10 minutes after the restart with another fierce shot from distance.

Forest were then reduced to 10 men after former Hotspur full-back Kyle Naughton was given a straight red card for a rough foul in the 82nd minute.

Ameobi played for 77 minutes with his contributions aside from his brace reading four total shots, three successful dribbles from five, 48 touches, 19 accurate passes at 82% and winning 11 of 19 total duels.

55' #NFFC 2-2 Swansea:



Sensational from Sammy! He cuts inside from the right and unleashes an unstoppable shot from 25 yards which nestles into the bottom corner — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) July 15, 2020

He now has a hand in 12 goals (three goals, nine assists) since his arrival from Wanderers on a free transfer last summer.

Article continues below

For Ayew, he was on the pitch for the whole 90 minutes, contributing three total shots, two dribbles from four attempts, 50 touches on the ball, 18 accurate passes at 64% and winning 10 of 20 total duels. The Ghana captain was also fouled by the opposition - four times.

His goal tally now stands at 14 in the Championship and 16 overall, with a total of 42 outings in all competitions.

Swansea are three points shy of the final promotion play-off spot which their fierce rivals occupy with two games left to the end of the regular season while Nottingham are in fifth spot with 70 points.