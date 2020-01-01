‘Samatta is class’ – Twitter reacts as Tanzania captain makes Premier League bow
Mbwana Samatta’s Premier League debut is one of the biggest talking points on social media following his involvement for Aston Villa against Bournemouth.
The ex-Genk forward was handed a starter’s role as Dean Smith’s men chase maximum points to the Dean Court.
Thanks to that, he became the first Tanzanian to play in the English elite division- a feat that got everyone talking despite the Cherries leading 2-0 at half-time.
Samatta is class 😅😅#AVFC— Kieran🇧🇷 (@HateleyKieran) February 1, 2020
Promising signs from Samatta. #AVFC— Phil Roberts (@iamVilla) February 1, 2020
#AVFC fans now have a song for Samatta: 'Sama, Samagoal, Samagoal, Sama, Samagoal, la,la,la,la,la,la,la,la,la, la'— Gregg Evans (@greggevans40) February 1, 2020
Samatta— leyxon_delee (@Leyxon_delee) February 1, 2020
Samatta anacheza vizuri sana Big up Captain— Mani Machuppa (@StrikerMachupa) February 1, 2020
Samatta is showing great energy today— DANKO FT10 (@Fred_Thed) February 1, 2020
I love Samatta for Villa already. Finally pace to suit the rest of the team— Seismic Goalkeeping (@SeismicGK) February 1, 2020
Samatta is looking on fire 🔥🔥— Nathan Dawe (@NathanDawe) February 1, 2020
Brilliant link up play and first touch from Samatta so far..— Frank Marbella Lions (@FrankKielstra1) February 1, 2020