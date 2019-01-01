Samatta could not help Genk avoid Eupen defeat

The Tanzania international came off the bench but could not help the Belgian Champions avoid defeat against the Pandas

Mbwana Samatta made a second-half appearance as lost 2-0 against Eupen in Saturday’s Belgian First Division A fixture at Kehrweg Stadium.

Despite his impressive performance against Royal Antwerp on Wednesday, where he ended a seven-game drought, the international surprisingly lost his place to international Stephen Odey in the starting XI.

The Blue and White started the game unimpressively after conceding two goals in the spate of 22 minutes through Jonathan Bolingi and Jordi Amat.

After the restart, manager Felice Mazzu made three changes, replacing Congo international Dieumerci Ndongala, under-performing Odey with Samatta and Theo Bongonda.

The 26-year-old, who has seven goals this season, could not help his team turn around his misfortune as they suffered their fifth defeat.

The loss saw the Belgian champions drop to seventh place in the league with 20 points from 13 games.

Samatta will hope to return to the starting XI when Genk visit Anfield to face in the second leg of their fixture on November 5.