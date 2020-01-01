Sam Morsy scoops Wigan Athletic Player of the Month award

The 28-year-old Egypt international has been rewarded for his performances in the month under review

Sam Morsy has been named as the winner of Athletic Player of the Month award for January following his impressive displays.

The Latics captain led his side to claim three victories from six games in the month under review, helping them to move off the bottom of the Championship table.

The midfielder was Wigan’s stand-out player in their defeat to at the DW Stadium, achieving the highest passing accuracy in the encounter [94%].

Following his impressive performances, the former Barnsley man has been announced as the best player for the Latics last month, according to a statement on the club website .

Morsy has been consistent for Paul Cook’s men this season, featuring in all but three of their games across all competitions.

The 28-year-old will hope to help his side continue on the winning ways when they take on in their next Championship game on Saturday.