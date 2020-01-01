Salernitana's Akpa Akpro aspires to play in Serie A - Agent

The Ivorian midfielder has been on the books of the Garnets since 2017

Umberto Riva, the agent of Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, has stated that the Salernitana midfielder has dreams of playing in the as such a move is very realistic.

The 27-year old joined the Garnets in 2017 after six years with .

He has played 51 times since then, including 21 appearances in Serie B this season.

More teams

Salernitana occupy seventh spot on the log which is a promotion play-off berth.

"It had already been established with [Salernitana Director Angelo] Fabiani that we should have met in this period," Riva told Il Mattino as reported by TuttoMercato .

"It didn't happen only because of the health emergency [coronavirus pandemic]. [Akpa Akpro is] a player who has breathed the air of the [ ] national team and who has won the [2015] African Cup of Nations.

"He aspires to play in the Serie A, he deserved it and it is a category that can he can reach with Salernitana, as there is still a margin."

Salernitana is co-owned by president Claudio Lotito and there are rumours that Akpa Akpro might move to the Italian capital.

Article continues below

"The history of recent years shows that Claudio Lotito has never let good players escape," Riva continued.

"I can specify that at the moment, there is no negotiation, but we can't rule out any interest and the possibility of a contract extension [should Salernitana gain Serie A promotion]."

Akpa Akpro's current deal with Salernitana runs until June 2021.