Saldremos Juntos: La Liga star, Saul Niguez's unique initiative during Covid-19

The midfielder is leading a solidarity movement to which aims to help small businesses, freelancers and professionals affected by Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic has made a deep impact in , a country that is entering its third week of enforced quarantine in order to fight the spread of the disease. Across the country, this has caused many sectors of society, including football, to stop activity and many others have had to slow the rhythm of business drastically.

These measures can make a significant impact on local and global economies. In Spain, like many other countries, there is significant concern over how smaller businesses will cope. This concern has given rise to a new solidarity initiative, designed by Atletico’s Niguez.

The initiative, called ‘Saldremos Juntos’ (we will come out of this together), has been created with the aim of providing the maximum possible resources for small businesses, freelancers and professionals who are economically being hit hardest by the current pandemic. In just a few days, the idea has spread rapidly and already has the support of other colleagues from the football world such as Sergio Busquets, Alvaro Morata, Oliver Torres, Ruben Garcia and Miguel Angel Moya.

The resources offered by ‘Saldremos Juntos’

This platform will create an economic support fund for those businesses most in need and will provide creative solutions to promote them, using its growing network of celebrity backers.

These supporters, which include basketball players, racing drivers, actors, actresses, influencers, journalists and large companies, as well as footballers, will help to create marketing actions that increase visibility and sales. When everyday life has been resumed, companies will be joined together with public figures in order to find a solution to their problem.

While the quarantine lasts, all those who wish can ask for help on the website www.saldremosjuntos.com and benefit from this solidarity action that seeks to bring some positivity during a difficult time for many.

LaLiga and its clubs also join the project

has added its own support for 'Saldremos Juntos' through 'La Liga Santander Fest', the charity festival held on March 28 and broadcast in 182 different countries. By bringing together top musicians and sports stars, it successfully raised over €1 million to help fight COVID -19. Part of the proceeds from this event will go to the Saul Niguez project.

“I want to La Liga and all the clubs for their contribution to the Saldremos Juntos project,” Niguez said. “Together, we will come out of this stronger. The important thing is that everyone contributes their grain of sand to help SMEs and the self-employed to return to normalcy as soon as possible. It does not matter who is the first, what is relevant is that the more ambassadors, companies and institutions join, the better.”

The league is currently running a series of different charitable activations, as part of the ‘La Liga is played at home’ campaign. Aside from the recent music festival, this also includes the FIFA 20 tournament #LaLigaSantanderChallenge which successfully raised over €190,000 for UNICEF.

Oscar Mayo, director of Business and International Development at La Liga, added: “In these moments of health crisis, football has a great obligation to the fans. It is time to give back to society what it gives to football every weekend from the stands. We want to join together all the solidarity initiatives that arise during this time so that, with our international presence, we can give added visibility.

Niguez added: “Everyone’s duty is to stay at home for the common good and in order to stop this pandemic from spreading. We do not know when this will end, but what we do know is that we will come out of it together. We give strength and help each other, so that the most affected know that there will always be a way out and that no one will ever be alone.”