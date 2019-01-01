Salah’s stunner against Salzburg shortlisted for Champions League Goal of the Week

The Egypt international could be rewarded for his imperious effort in his side’s victory against the Austrian Bundesliga outfit

Mohamed Salah’s strike for in their 2-0 win against Red Bull Salzburg in Tuesday’s game has been nominated for the Goal of the Week award.

After Guinea international Naby Keita opened the scoring for Jurgen Klopp’s men in the encounter, the 27-year-old then sealed the victory with an audacious strike.

Salah drilled home a curling shot from an impossible angle after he rounded onrushing Salzburg goalkeeper Cican Stankovic.

The victory ensured the Reds’ progressed to the Round of 16 of the European tournament after topping Group E with 13 points from six games.

Salah will slug it out with ’s Felipe, ’s Dani Olmo and Olympique ’s Houssem Aouar for a chance to scoop the individual accolade.

This season, the international has scored 11 goals across all competitions, including four in the Champions League.

Salah will hope to add to his tally when Liverpool take on in their next Premier League game on Saturday.