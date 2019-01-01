Salah’s confidence and Liverpool’s attacking options called into question by former defender

The Reds saw their star forward draw another blank on derby day against Everton, with Phil Babb suggesting that he needs to rebuild his belief

Mohamed Salah is short on confidence at the moment, says former defender Phil Babb, while the Reds are considered to lack the required depth in their attacking options.

Jurgen Klopp’s side remain very much in the hunt for the title and in pursuit of the crown, but have drawn three blanks in their last four games across those competitions.

Having been held at home by in Europe, the Reds have since taken in goalless draws at arch-rivals Manchester United and Merseyside neighbours Everton.

Salah has put in forgettable showings during those outings and, despite boasting 20 goals to his name this season, the Egyptian is facing accusations of having lost his spark.

Babb told Sky Sports: "The fact your talisman is not performing well can have an effect on the rest of the squad.

"He's had chances but doesn't seem to have the confidence in front of goal at the moment."

The ex-Reds defender added on the role being asked of Salah: "He's been playing through the middle and he doesn't really know that role too well.

"He's been quite easy to mark by some of the average centre-halves in the Premier League."

Salah is not the only member of Liverpool’s attacking unit to have endured a dip, with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino also struggling at times.

Babb believes Klopp needs better alternative options in situations such as this, with reigning champions and their manager Pep Guardiola boasting better cover.

"The front three last year were unplayable at times, one of the most feared attacking trios in world football. They don't have the strength in depth City have off the bench," added Babb.

"Although you have [Divock] Origi, [Adam] Lallana, [Daniel] Sturridge and [Xherdan] Shaqiri, they're not Gabriel Jesus."

Liverpool’s recent wobble has dropped them behind City in the Premier League title race, but Babb is convinced that the Reds remain in contention as there will be more twists and turns to come.

He said: "It's a little blip but they're not losing, they're still in touch - it's only a point. Don't worry, don't panic.

"Being on their coattails at this stage of the season might ease that pressure a little bit, rather than being the top dogs and thinking this great team, Manchester City, are right behind them.

"The Manchester derby has to come, Liverpool have some tough games with Spurs and to come, but if they navigate them, they've got the easier run in.

"Both teams will slip up at one stage."