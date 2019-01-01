Salah returns to Liverpool training ahead of Genk Champions League clash

Mohamed Salah has returned to training ahead of their meeting with on Wednesday.

The international star missed Sunday's 1-1 draw with due to an ankle injury sustained before the international break but is now poised to feature in the midweek encounter.

Divock Origi took his place at Old Trafford, where a late Adam Lallana strike was sufficient to preserve the Reds' undefeated record in the Premier League but not enough to maintain their remarkable sequence of victories.

Speaking on Saturday to Sky Sports, manager Jurgen Klopp revealed: “Mo was not ready, that’s how it is.

“He couldn’t train with the team; I don’t know where it came from that everybody said he will play. There was pretty much no chance for today, maybe for Wednesday, we have to see.”

It has been a busy year for Salah, who played a key role as Liverpool won the Champions League thanks to a 2-0 victory over at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season.

He was then a key figure for as they made a run to the last 16 of the African Cup of Nations and quickly returned to the Liverpool starting XI.

Article continues below

Prior to missing the Old Trafford clash last weekend, he had been a virtual ever present for Klopp's side, missing only the success over MK Dons.

Now the odds are that he will return to feature against the Belgians, leaving long-term absentee Nathaniel Clyne as the only player missing from the defending champions' panel.

More to follow...