Last season the 30-year-old managed to score 23 goals and provide 13 assists in the 35 Premier League matches

Celebrated Italian coach Claudio Ranieri has suggested Mohamed Salah is performing at Liverpool as opposed to Chelsea because he feels at home at the club.

The Egypt captain is currently ninth on the Reds' all-time scoring list after scoring 156 goals in 254 matches in all competitions.

His impact has helped the Merseyside outfit win the Premier League and the Champions League among other trophies.

The 70-year-old Ranieri has now suggested why the Egypt captain has performed well at Liverpool.

"I watched Salah with Chelsea, Fiorentina, and Roma, but at Liverpool, he plays like he is at home," Ranieri told Al Ahly TV.

"He is really quick, when he has the ball, you know something is going to happen, he will either score or create a goalscoring chance."

Meanwhile, former AC Milan tactician Alberto Zaccheroni believes Salah is one of the best players in the world.

"Right now, Salah is one of the best players in the world, without a doubt," the 69-year-old said as quoted by Kingfut.

"He is very dangerous when he has space, and he can both score and create goal-scoring chances."

In the Uefa Champions League, Salah played 13 games and found the back of the net eight times. The English side went all the way to Real Madrid.

However, the Reds finished the season with the League and FA Cup titles.

Recently, Salah extended his stay with Liverpool to 2025. His earlier deal with Jurgen Klopp's side was to end in 2023 but he was convinced into committing to the club for the next three years.