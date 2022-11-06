Salah makes it five goals in four games, Bissouma silenced as Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur

Mohamed Salah has made it five goals in his last four games as Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Salah continued his rich vein of form against Tottenham

Egyptian has scored in his last four games for Liverpool

Bissouma struggled to make an impact in Spurs' midfield

WHAT HAPPENED? Salah slammed the ball in the bottom right corner after connecting well with a Darwin Nunez pass inside the box for Liverpool’s opener after 11 minutes before he capitalised on Eric Dier’s mistake to score the second four minutes from half-time.

Harry Kane made it 2-1 in the 70th minute after superb work from Dejan Kulusevski.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Salah has now scored in four straight games with his brace in North London making it five in that period while he now has 14 this season.

The Egyptian has 44 goals against the Premier League’s top six while his double against Spurs took his tally against Antonio Conte’s side to eight, with only Manchester United (10) the other team he has scored more against.

Meanwhile, Mali international Yves Bissouma was among Spurs’ midfield three as Conte went with a 5-3-2 formation to try and nullify Liverpool’s threat but he did not make a big impact, blocking one shot, clearing another while losing possession 11 times.

It was Liverpool’s first away win of the season which leaves them eighth on the log with 19 points, seven behind Tottenham who occupy fourth spot, having played a game more.

ALL EYES ON: Salah had been on target in Liverpool’s three previous games and he did not disappoint again, scoring twice to make it nine in his last eight games.

THE VERDICT: Liverpool’s talisman has gradually been building up to his best form and while his six league goals are still 12 behind the leading scorer Erling Haaland, he will be key for the Reds again as they seek to reclaim their place in the top four.

WHAT’S NEXT? Liverpool take on Derby County in the League Cup on Wednesday while Spurs face Nottingham Forest on the same day.