Salah: Liverpool star sends fans into frenzy after Manchester United masterclass

Mohamed Salah has got social media buzzing as his double act inspired Liverpool to a 4-0 triumph over Manchester United in Tuesday’s English Premier League match.

Having gone on a run of three league games without a goal, the Egyptian rediscovered his scoring form to boost the Reds’ ambitions to emerge as league champions.

After setting up Luis Diaz in the fifth minute, Salah doubled his side’s advantage in the 22nd minute courtesy of Sadio Mane’s assist.

The 29-year-old became the first player in Premier League to score five goals against United in a single season after completing his brace with five minutes left on the clock.

As expected, fans stormed social media to wax lyrical about the Egypt international’s individual brilliance.

Finally Mo Salah. — Mubarak (@MubbDeep) April 19, 2022

Mo salah is in the mood today — Obieze TheRealtor Iloabachie (@Obieze__) April 19, 2022

Wait oh Mo Salah still dey play ball shea e no dey fast ni?? — 🇳🇬NexzyArchi🇳🇬 (@ArchiNexzy) April 19, 2022

Mo Salah! Mo Salah... Running down the wing. 👏👏 — Femi 🚙 (@FemiSobodu) April 19, 2022

Mo Salah is about the greatest African Player to grace the PL. — Bashiru Gobe (@Dhemolaa) April 19, 2022

Mo salah! Mo salah! Running down the lane🎼🎷🎺 — chuks (@SAnyeneh) April 19, 2022

Mo Salah that’s the name — Toniwys (@ToniIkpeme) April 19, 2022

Out of the 9 goals Liverpool has scored Man United in both fixtures this season, Mo Salah scored 5.



Gargantuan — Daddy Z (@TheSeunOreks) April 19, 2022

How many season wonder is Mo’ Salah now? #LIVMUN — À𝖕ó𝖙í Ẹ̀𝖗í🪔 (@TeeBillions) April 19, 2022

And the Egytian King still stays on his throne as the greatest pharaoh ever

Ramses II the great has got to learn from the greatest among pharaohs

King Mo Salah

🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍❤️❤️💓💓💓 pic.twitter.com/jgzLEWdbq9 — Kolawole Segbeyan Jattu (@Kolleexino2) April 19, 2022

Mane also got some accolades for his contributions against the 20-time English champions.

The reigning African Player of the Year found the net and also provided an assist. Interestingly, it is the second time in the 2021-22 season that a team has had three players (Diaz, Salah and Mane) both score and assist a goal in a league match, with the other occasion also being Liverpool against the Red Devils (Salah, Jota and Keita).

Sadio Mane. That's the tweet. — Folasade Eniola (@shadeniola) April 19, 2022

Sadio Mane is a beast Oohh God🤦🏾‍♂️

I'm a proud African 🤩 — Stewart RapStar (@RapstarStewart) April 19, 2022

Sadio Mane World class the last few weeks Back to his Best Quality #SM10 #LFC pic.twitter.com/0kDtJuRagZ — lfcTony (@tonylfc6_tony) April 19, 2022

Sadio Mane. — TN (@noella9110) April 19, 2022