Salah: Liverpool star has contributed to a goal in 13 Premier League games in a row

Mohamed Salah improved on his awe-inspiring Premier League mark as Liverpool snatched a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

With the tension-soaked encounter staged at Molineux Stadium seeming destined for a draw, the Egypt international produced a moment of magic to set up super-sub Divock Origi for a last-gasp effort.

As a result of that, the former AS Roma star has either scored or assisted a goal in each of his last 13 appearances in the English elite division.

Currently, the two-time African Player of the Year leads the charts for both goals (13) and assists (9) in the competition so far in the 2021-22 season.

Aside from his assist against Bruno Lage’s team, the 29-year-old accounted for two shots, one key pass, one dribble, 27 passes with a passing accuracy of 70.4 per cent.

On the defensive side, Salah – who was replaced by James Milner in the closing seconds of the clash - made just one interception as Jurgen Klopp’s men climbed to second in the English top-flight log with 34 points from 15 matches.

As well as Salah, Cameroon international Joel Matip and Senegal’s Sadio Mane were in action from start to finish. However, Mali prospect Ibrahima Konate was an unused substitute while Guinea’s Naby Keita was missing.

On the other end, Morocco international Romain Saiss played all 90 minutes but could not rescue his team from suffering their sixth defeat of the 2021-22 league campaign.

Reacting to his match-winning heroics, Belgium international of Kenyan origin Origi revelled in his team’s away triumph.

“I would say we all enjoyed it a lot. It was a huge win for us. We wanted to keep the momentum going,” he told the Liverpool website.

“We knew that today is going to be a hard game defensively, as well as offensively. They were well organised but in the end, we found the solution and that's what we do it for.

“Winning games is all you work for. We try to work on the details during the week and we're together the whole season to try to get wins, obviously play well.

“In the end, getting that win, getting that goal is the best feeling and it keeps us also going [with] the momentum. Very happy.”