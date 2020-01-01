Salah, Keita, Trezeguet start as Liverpool clash against Aston Villa

The club managers have kept faith with the African stars, having included them in the starting X1 at the Villa Park

Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita have been named in starting line-up against Mahmoud Trezeguet’s in Sunday’s Premier League game.

The Reds are aiming for their fourth victory on the bounce while the Villa Park outfit are looking forward to securing their third victory in the 2020-21 season.

Salah will be spearheading the Reds’ attack in the absence of his strike partner and international Sadio Mane, who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

📋 Tonight's team news...



Two changes from our last @premierleague game. Adrian and Jota replace Alisson (shoulder injury) and Mane. #LFC | #AVLLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 4, 2020

The international has been a consistent performer for the Anfield outfit since teaming up with the side from AS in 2017.

The forward’s impact helped the Reds end their 30-year wait for the Premier League title last term and featured prominently as they clinched the in the 2018-19 season.

He will be hoping to again inspire Jurgen Klopp’s to victory at Villa Park while his African counterpart and Guinea international Naby Keita will be making his fourth start.

Keita has enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign after shrugging off his injury problems that have hampered his performances.

Salah compatriot Trezeguet has also been handed starting role for Aston Villa while his teammate and Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba will hope to come off the bench.

🟣 𝗧 𝗘 𝗔 𝗠 𝗡 𝗘 𝗪 𝗦 🟣@RBarkley8 makes his Aston Villa debut as we take on Liverpool this evening! 👊#AVLLIV pic.twitter.com/PcUqS4ogVG — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) October 4, 2020

Liverpool are currently third on the Premier League table while Aston Villa occupy the 10th spot on the log.