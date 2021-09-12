Salah joins Premier League 100-goal club as Liverpool star completes century against Leeds
Mohamed Salah has become the latest player to enter the Premier League's illustrious 100-goal club after he netted a first-half finish against Leeds at Elland Road.
The Egypt international, a continued history-maker during his time with the Reds, has brought up another landmark achievement after striking early for Jurgen Klopp's visitors on Sunday.
Salah joins the likes of Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Harry Kane and Steven Gerrard in achieving the landmark, doing so in just 162 games.
How did Salah reach the landmark?
Salah had moved to 99 Premier League goals prior to the international break, netting a penalty in the Reds' draw against his former club Chelsea.
And the 29-year-old wasted little time in reaching his latest Liverpool landmark against Leeds,
