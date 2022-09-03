Salah fails to break Owen record as Iwobi’s Everton frustrate Liverpool

The Pharaoh did not score as the Reds and Toffees shared the spoils from a goalless draw in the Merseyside Derby

Mohamed Salah could not break Michael Owen’s Liverpool Premier League record after a 0-0 draw against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Three of the Egyptian’s four league goals for Liverpool against Everton have come at Goodison Park. Only Owen - with four - has scored more away goals for the Reds against the Toffees in the competition.

The Pharaoh was largely restricted as he only registered three shots, one shot on target, three key passes, and a passing accuracy of 65.4%.

Meanwhile, a first real chance for Everton came in the eighth minute, but Neal Maupay’s final shot went wide. Tom Davies got the better of Fabinho and threaded a pass to Demarai Gray, who passed it to Maupay, who could not find the back of the net from the edge of the box.

Anthony Gordon’s feeble shot could not break the deadlock in the 23rd minute despite being in a good shooting position. After the Toffees earned a corner from a free-kick, the ball came to Gordon at the edge of the box, but his low effort did not trouble the Brazilian goalkeeper.

Liverpool hit the post twice in the 43rd minute and failed to grab a late lead in the first half. In the first instance, Jordan Pickford’s fingertip save pushed Darwin Nunez’s looping shot onto the bar. Luis Diaz, after collecting the rebound, aimed at the far corner, but he was unlucky to hit the post.

After he won a midfield battle in the 56th minute, Alex Iwobi drove an ambitious strike, but it sailed wide.

Pickford ensured Everton did not concede with superb saves four minutes after the hour mark. The English international pushed away Roberto Firmino’s drive for a corner before he saved the Brazilian’s header from the resulting set-piece. When Fabinho tried to launch a strike through a crowded area, Pickford rose to the occasion and saved his side from going behind.

Conor Coady’s wild celebration was cut short after VAR cancelled his 69th-minute goal. After Everton had a number of attempts to drive the ball into the penalty box, Maupay fired a cross which Coady collected at the back post and slotted home. However, it was ruled out as he stood beyond James Milner, who was the last man.

An alert Pickford denied Firmino again in the 87th minute. Salah directed a cross on the path of his Brazilian teammate and the Everton goalkeeper parried away a low volley by the Reds’ forward.

Pickford stood in Salah’s way and denied the Pharaoh from scoring in the fifth minute of added time. The Liverpool forward found himself in a good position inside the penalty box and bent a left-footed shot, but the goalkeeper diverted it onto the post.