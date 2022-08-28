Salah must be 'devastated' - Arsenal legend Wright claims after Liverpool floored Bournemouth

The Egypt attacker had directly contributed to three goals but he failed to score this weekend and the ex-Gunners striker is dumbfounded

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah must be devastated for failing to assist or score as the Reds beat Bournemouth 9-0 in a Premier League match at Anfield on Saturday.

After two draws and a loss in their opening three matches of the season, the Reds ran riot at home and found the back of the net courtesy of Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino - who scored a brace each, Harvey Elliot, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Fabio Cavalho and Chris Mepham's own goal.

In the 17th minute, the Egypt captain had a golden opportunity to tap in Firmino's cross but he missed the chance. The Bournemouth custodian had to be at his best three minutes later to stop the attacker from finding the back of the net.

Another great chance came his way with 15 minutes to go but he sky-rocketed the ball with the goalkeeper well beaten. It happened to be the final real chance for the 30-year-old Pharaohs attacker.

Wright has now suggested the star winger must have felt disappointed for failing to directly contribute to any of the goals.

"[Salah must be] devastated. Nine goals and you don’t get any. Come on, man," the former striker said as quoted by HITC.

Meanwhile, ex-Liverpool forward Michael Owen believes Salah's failure to score helped the Reds to get the nine goals against the Cherries.

"Going a couple of goals ahead in the first minutes was the perfect start. And then when you’ve got certain players – there are certain teams when they score a few you think they’ll ease off now – but when you’ve got people like Mo Salah that still hadn’t got on the scoresheet and didn’t all game, you think ‘you know what, they’re going to keep going here’, ‘cos they’re all hungry for goals, and you just knew it was going to be a big score," Owen told Premier League productions as quoted by The Boot Room.

Salah has scored two goals this season and provided an assist in the four matches he has played.