Salah closes in on Messi’s imposing Champions League mark

The Egypt international was on target as the Reds silenced Die Mozartstadter to earn impressive stats only bettered by the Argentine superstar

Mohamed Salah’s fifth goal of the season against Red Bull Salzburg helped qualify for the Round of 16 as Group E winners.

After a scoreless first half inside Red Bull Arena, Jurgen Klopp’s men cruised to a 2-0 win thanks to goals from Naby Keita and the Egyptian.

Salah’s effort meant he has now contributed 27 goals (19 goals and eight assists) for the reigning European kings since joining the Reds from AS in 2017.

27 - Mohamed Salah has been involved in 27 Champions League goals for Liverpool (19 goals, 8 assists) - only Lionel Messi (28) has been involved in more since the Egyptian joined the Reds. Masterful. #SALLIV #UCL pic.twitter.com/ngAkELcckq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 10, 2019

Only captain Lionel Messi has fared better having been involved in 28 goals for the Blaugrana.

held on second spot after a 4-0 home win over at the San Paolo Stadium, while Salzburg will continue life in .

3 - Liverpool have progressed past the Champions League group stages in all three of their campaigns in the competition under Jürgen Klopp, having failed to do so in their previous two seasons before the German's arrival (2009-10 and 2014-15). Unstoppable. #SALLIV pic.twitter.com/WlLQIgOvpO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 10, 2019

Liverpool have now progressed from all three of their Champions League group stages under their German manager.

They would hope to continue their impeccable Premier League form when they host struggling on Saturday.