Salah, Aubameyang & Mane set African record in Premier League

For the first time ever, more than one African found the net 20 times in a single season

Mohamed Salah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sadio Mane recorded a new African record in the English Premier League.

The and stars have been in an awe-inspiring form this season, scoring at least 20 goals for their respective clubs – and in the process staying in contention for the topscorers prize.

3 - Three African players have scored 20+ goals in the 2018-19 @premierleague (Salah, Mane, Aubameyang) - no season had previously seen more than one player from the continent reach 20. Pride. #ARSBHA pic.twitter.com/sgyv3ejalv — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 5, 2019

Aside from this trio, only Didier Drogba and Emmanuel Adebayor reached that mark, but they achieved it in different seasons.