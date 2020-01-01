Saint-Maximin pens long-term Newcastle deal as French star signs up until 2026

The 23-year-old has had a big impact at St James' Park and has been rewarded with a bumper deal

Newcastle have tied Allan Saint-Maximin to a new deal that will run to 2026.

The 23-year-old attacker joined Newcastle from Nice last year and has become a key player for Steve Bruce's team.

The Frenchman has had a bright start to the new season, most notably scoring one and setting up another as the Magpies beat 3-1 on October 3.

His performance against Sean Dyche's team prompted his manager to hail him as a "maverick", adding: "He’s different, unique, a wonderful footballer and skills as good as I’ve worked with."

The former and player feels he has settled in well at the club and is feeling the love from his team-mates as well as the fans.

"I've played for a lot of clubs - Monaco, Nice, in , but Newcastle, I feel like it's my home," he told the club's website.

"The supporters give me a lot of love, the coach too, and my partners on the pitch.

"Everybody gives me love and when you have this, I feel it's my home and I hope this stays my home for a long time.

"Every club I'd been before, the fans loved me - but not like the Newcastle fans. That's really important, because for me, you have the football and everything, but you have the human and they give me something different.

"So if I can give back to the supporters and to the club with a new deal, I'm really happy."

Meanwhile, Bruce says he expects great things from Saint-Maximin after a strong first year at St James' Park.

"We're absolutely delighted that he's committed his future here,” the Magpies manager said. “We're delighted to be keeping him - and he's delighted to be staying.

"I'm sure the supporters will be delighted with the news. He's had an introduction now to what life in the Premier League is like and with Allan, the world is at his feet. He can go as far as he wants to go, because he's got the talent to do it."

Newcastle have taken seven points from their first four matches of the Premier League campaign and are in action again on Saturday when they host , who have lost two and won one game in the English top-flight so far.