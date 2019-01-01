Saint-Etienne’s Bouanga nominated for Ligue 1 award
Saint-Etienne forward Denis Bouanga has been nominated for the Ligue 1 Player of the Month award for November.
The 25-year-old winger was in a sparkling form last month, scoring three goals to help Claude Puel’s men clinch two victories.
The Gabon international started the month with a match-winning goal against Monaco before notching a brace against Nantes.
Bouanga, who was named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Month, will hope to secure the best player prize ahead of Strasbourg’s Ludovic Ajorque and Olympique Lyon’s Jeff Reine-Adelaide.
🚨 @BouangaDenis, @jreineadelaide et Ludovic Ajorque sont les 3 joueurs nommés pour le Trophée @UNFP du Joueur du Mois… Qui sera le lauréat récompensé aussi sur #FIFA20 ?— Ligue 1 Conforama (@Ligue1Conforama) December 9, 2019
Bouanga has scored seven goals in 15 league appearances since his summer switch from Nimes.
The forward will hope to continue his fine form in front of goal when Saint-Etienne take on Wolfsburg in Thursday’s Europa League game.