Saint-Etienne vs PSG: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Paris Saint-Germain will aim to continue their recent run of success when they visit Saint-Etienne’s Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Ligue 1 duty on Sunday.
Heading into round 25 of action in France’s top flight, PSG
Saint-Etienne
The fourth-placed side could really step up their Champions League hopes with a win.
|Game
|Saint-Etienne vs Paris Saint-Germain
|Date
|Sunday, February 17
|Time
|8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In the United States (US), the game can be watched on beIN SPORTS, while it is available to stream via beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|beIN SPORTS
|beIN SPORTS CONNECT
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 4K UHD. It can be streamed on BT Sport Live.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|BT Sport 1 / BT Sport 4K UHD
|BT Sport Live
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Saint-Etienne players
|Goalkeepers
|Defenders
|Polomat, Saliba, Kolodziejczak, Silva, Perrin, Debuchy, Subotic, Panos
|Midfielders
|M'Vila, Ait Bennasser, Vada
|Forwards
|Cabella, Diony, Khazri, Gueye, Nordin, Salibur, Monnet-Paquet, Beric, Abi
Saint-Etienne striker Lois Diony is back after suffering a cut to his foot in midweek that prevented him from playing against Strasbourg. Given that Robert Beric stepped in to score one and assist the other, he is not guaranteed to start.
Head coach Jean-Louis Gasset, who was once assistant to Laurent Blanc at Parc des Princes, otherwise has few major concerns, though January signing Valentin Vada is out.
Ex-Arsenal man Mathieu Debuchy is set to be recalled.
Possible Saint-Etienne starting XI: Ruffier; Perrin, Subotic, Kolodziejczak; Debuchy, M’Vila, Ait Bennasser, Gabriel Silva; Cabella; Beric, Khazri
|Position
|PSG squad
|Goalkeepers
|Buffon, Areola
|Defenders
|Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat, Marquinhos, Dani Alves, Kurzawa, Dagba, N'Soki
|Midfielders
|Verratti, Draxler, Di Maria, Paredes, Nkunku
|Forwards
|Mbappe, Choupo-Moting, Diaby
Paris Saint-Germain
Thomas Meunier continues to miss out with
With a busy fixture list, which will see them host Bordeaux in midweek, rotation in the starting XI seems likely.
Possible Paris Saint-Germain starting XI: Areola; Dagba, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Kurzawa; Paredes, Dani Alves; Diaby, Draxler, Di Maria; Mbappe
Match Preview
Paris Saint-Germain enjoyed a terrific week, largely thanks to a 2-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford, which puts them in a strong position to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2016.
Thomas Tuchel’s men made light of the absence of Neymar and Edinson Cavani to run out winners thanks to strikes from Presnel Kimpembe – his first for the capital club – and Kylian Mbappe.
The result and the maturity of the performance
“We know we are capable of winning, but they are capable of winning in Paris as well,” he said in the immediate aftermath. “That's what sport is all about, particularly when we are playing football and in the Champions League. Now
“We cannot rest on our laurels and start thinking about the quarter-finals as it is only half-time in the tie.”
Experienced full-back Dani Alves, meanwhile, was rather more forthright in his aim.
“I think we have to lose the virginity in the Champions League this season once and for all. We are working hard for it,” he said.
Indeed, Ligue 1 is virtually tied up for the Parc des Princes side, who can afford to channel their efforts towards Europe.
Their recent form domestically has wavered, with losses against Guingamp in the Coupe de la Ligue and PSG in Le Championnat since the winter break, and a Saint-Etienne side who have lost only once this season