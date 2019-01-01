Safuwan Baharudin confirms departure from Pahang FA
Lions defender Safuwan Baharudin has officially confirmed his departure from Pahang FA.
The 28-year-old made the announcement via his Instagram yesterday. In the post which can be seen below the defender mentioned how the club decided to release him despite him being contracted to the Malaysian outfit till 2020.
It remains unclear what was the reason behind Pahang's decision however Safuwan remained upbeat despite all that has transpired. In his post, he noted how he never regretted his time with the club one bit - and expressed admiration for all the support he received from the fans - to the coaching staff.
During his time there, Safuwan managed to help the club be crowned champions of the Malaysia FA Cup in 2018.
It’s been a very tough 4-5 days but I think it’s time for me to let you guys know officially here. Pahang FA has decided to release me despite still contracted to them till 2020. Whatever the reasons are, I’ve never regretted joining a state of my dreams ever since playing for LIONSXII even if the spell lasted for only two seasons. It’s not easy leaving the club, leaving kuantan a place where I really love the most. To the people that made my stay so welcoming, friends that I’ve made out of football, I can never thank you enough for all that! To the fans, sorry that I couldn’t help the team to two cup finals this year but you guys are the best fans in Malaysia football. Last but not least, to my teammates, coaching staff, backroom staff and my family for the endless support you guys showed for the last two years. Till we meet again, InShaaAllah. TokGajah always! ⚪️⚫️