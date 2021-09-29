SAFF Championship 2021: Nepal squad list and fixtures

Take a look at the 23-member Nepal squad that has been registered for SAFF Championship...

The Nepal national team squad for the SAFF Championship 2021 has already been announced. Coach Abdullah Almutairi flew to Qatar on September 10 for a training camp to prepare for the upcoming tournament with 25 players.

They played a match against Oman where they lost 7-2. Before flying to Maldives, Almutairi left out goalkeeper Bikesh Kuthu and defender Rajan Gurung from the 25-man squad.

The Gorkhalis will play their opening match against Maldives on October 1 at the National Football Stadium in Male.

NEPAL NATIONAL TEAM SQUAD FOR SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP

Goalkeepers:

Kiran Kumar Limbu

Deep Karki

Bishal Shrestha.



Defenders:

Ananta Tamang

Dinesh Rajbanshi

Gautam Shrestha

Suman Aryal

Rajan Gurung

Kamal Thapa

Suraj Jeu Thakuri



Midfielders:

Ayush Ghalan

Bishal Rai

Nitin Thapa

Pujan Uperkoti

Santosh Tamang

Sujal Shrestha

Sunil Bal

Tej Tamang

Rohit Chand



Forwards:

Aashish Lama

Anjan Bista

Manish Dangi

Nawayug Shrestha

Suman Lama

SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP 2021: NEPAL NATIONAL TEAM FIXTURES