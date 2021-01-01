Safa comments as Broos reportedly emerges as favourite to become new Bafana Bafana coach

The 69-year-old is said to be back on the radar of the nation's football governing body having been linked with the job four years ago

South African Football Association has reportedly set its sight on Hugo Broos with a view of appointing him as the new Bafana Bafana head coach.

The veteran tactician, who is a former Cameroon head coach, remains jobless since he parted ways with Belgian First Division A club KV Oostende in 2019.

The Citizen are reporting that Safa is looking to bring in Broos as a replacement for Molefi Ntseki with Pitso Mosimane, Herve Renard, Carlos Queiroz and Benni McCarthy having also been linked with the vacant job.

However, Safa's head of communications Dominic Chimhavi has explained that they are yet to make a decision regarding the new national team coach.

“Nothing has been decided yet, we are still finalising the new coach,” Chimhavi told the same publication.

However, Broos, who guided Cameroon to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations title, has been backed to become the new DR Congo head coach by recent reports.

The Belgian tactician was fired by Cameroonian Football Federation after he failed to guide the Indomitable Lions to the 2018 Fifa World Cup finals which was hosted by Russia.

Broos was among the coaches who were linked with the Bafana job in 2017 before Stuart Baxter was reappointed as South Africa coach.

Safa was reportedly set to announce Queiroz as the new Bafana coach last week Saturday after the association's president Danny Jordaan stated that he would be the right man to lead the national team.

However, it is now said that Safa backtracked and blamed Covid-19 restrictions after the Portuguese mentor, who is a former Bafana coach, turned down the association's approach.

Bafana legend Benni McCarthy was recently tipped to become the next South Africa coach having impressed while in charge of AmaZulu in the current season.

However, AmaZulu chairman Sandile Zungu moved swiftly to warn Safa that they have no intentions of releasing McCarthy from his contract as Usuthu mentor.

Mosimane and Renard are currently in charge of Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Saudi Arabia respectively and they are both reportedly not interested in the Bafana job.

Safa is under pressure to appoint a new coach before Bafana start their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign in June 2021.