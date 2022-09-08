Sadiq makes Europa League debut for Real Sociedad against Ronaldo’s Manchester United

The Nigeria international will feature in his first European competition game for the Spaniards against the Premier League side

Umar Sadiq made his Europa League debut for Real Sociedad against Manchester United on Thursday evening.

The Nigeria international – who joined the La Liga side from Almeria – has been named in the White and Blues’ starting XI.

While counting on support from Take and David Silva, Sadiq will shoulder goalscoring responsibilities against the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

Having made a scoring debut for Real Sociedad in the 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid, the lanky striker would be hoping to find the net against Erik ten Hag’s men.

Thanks to his impressive 2021-22 campaign in the Segunda division – where his 18 goals helped Rubi’s side secure La Liga promotion – the Nigerian emerged as a top transfer target for the Yellow Submarine.

Nonetheless, he sealed a deadline day move to the Anoeta Stadium on a five-year deal reported to be worth a guaranteed €20 million with another potential €5 million in add-ons.

Meanwhile, La Liga ambassador Mutiu Adepoju believes Real Sociedad will reap maximum dividends from the 25-year-old while denying he had a hand in his signing.

“It seems to me that he will be a profitable signing,” he told Mundo Deportivo.

“La Real will receive much more from Sadiq than they have paid. You are going to see it.

“It’s funny. I was with Olabe, but we couldn’t talk about him [Sadiq]. I know that they were following him, and there was someone else who asked me about Sadiq,” he added.

“That’s why Real signed him. Olabe is doing a great job. [Alexander] Isak, now Sadiq, he is signing big players. They have seen that Sadiq can give them a lot.”

“And, of course, it says a lot about him to score as soon as he enters. I’m sure he’s going to give La Real a lot.”

On the other end, Cristiano Ronaldo, Anthony Santos and Anthony Elanga will lead the attack of the English side, whereas, DR Congo prospect Aaron Wan-Bissaka will start as a substitute.