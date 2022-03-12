Sadiq at the double as Almeria share spoils with Lugo in Spain

Umar Sadiq scored two goals for Almeria as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Lugo in a Segunda Division encounter on Saturday.

Sadiq, who won the league's Player of the Month award for February, started the party for the hosts with his opening goal at the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos in the 13th minute.

The effort separated the two teams until Ricard Sanchez equalised for Lugo in the 37th minute and they went into the break on level terms.

Four minutes after the restart, Sadiq put Almeria ahead again with his second goal of the day but it was cancelled out in the 67th minute by Claveria who scored an own goal, five minutes later.

It did not take long for Lugo to respond again as Jose Carillo's 79th-minute leveller ensured the points were shared equally in Almeria.

Sadiq played the entire duration for Rubi's men and he has scored 15 goals in 26 Segunda Division games this season – five goals from equalling last season’s league tally.

Almeria remain second in the second division despite the dropped points at home, they are level on 59 points with leaders Eibar who are yet to play this weekend.

Sadiq’s scoring form comes as a boost for Nigeria ahead of their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying game against Ghana this month.

The 25-year-old has been called up for the two-legged fixture that will first take place in Cape Coast on March 25 before the Black Stars battle Austin Eguavoen’s men in Abuja, four days later.