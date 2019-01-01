Sadio Mane breaks personal record as Liverpool ease past Watford

The 26-year-old scored a brace at Anfield to take his league goals to 14 this term, making it his most prolific season in the English top-flight

Sadio Mane scored twice for in their 5-0 demolition of on Wednesday to break a personal record.

The international’s brace at Anfield helped him to take his league goals tally to 14 this term, thus making this campaign his most productive season in the English elite division.

The 26-year-old got the curtain raiser nine minutes into the encounter after heading home Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross.

In the 20th minute, the former winger wrapped up his brace with a back heel kick which flew over goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Divock Origi added the third in the 66th minute before Virgil van Dijk completed the rout with a quick brace to help Jurgen Klopp’s men bounce back to winning ways in an emphatic manner after back-to-back draws with and .

8 - Sadio Mane has had a hand in eight goals just five Premier League games against Watford for Liverpool (5 goals, 3 assists). Buzzing. #LIVWAT pic.twitter.com/Gn5zTQShPc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 27, 2019

Mane was replaced in the 78th minute by Adam Lallana while international Mohamed Salah featured for the entire duration of the game but failed to score his 50th Premier League goal.

The win saw Liverpool maintain their one point lead in the log and increase their points to 69 in 28 games.

The Senegalese who has now scored 15 goals in all competitions this season will hope to continue the imperious form when Liverpool take on on Sunday.