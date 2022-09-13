‘Sad for Umar Sadiq’ – Africa united after Super Eagle suffers injury with Real Sociedad

The Super Eagle forward was substituted as a precaution but scans later showed he had picked an anterior cruciate ligament rupture

Supporters across Africa have rallied behind Real Sociedad forward Umar Sadiq after he suffered an injury that could keep him out of action for the rest of the season.

The Nigeria international was forced off injured during Sunday’s 2-1 La Liga defeat against Getafe at Coliseum Alfonso Perez Stadium.

However, after scans conducted on Monday, the club confirmed the Super Eagle had suffered an anterior cruciate ligament rupture that will need surgery.

“Sadiq has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament. The player will undergo surgical treatment. Further information will be provided in the coming days,” the Spanish outfit confirmed in a statement.

Getty

“After surgery, the injury usually takes between six to nine months to heal, although no clear date has been set for his return.”

His injury has left many supporters heartbroken, while others have taken to social media to wish the former UD Almeria forward a quick recovery.

“The comeback will be greater than the setback,” Vincent Brian wrote on Facebook while Olaiya Azeez Lawal wrote: “BIG BLOW, Real Sociedad striker Umar Sadiq has ruptured his ACL and will likely miss the rest of the season. Speedy Recovery Sadiq.”

“Speedy recovery champ,” wrote Ezenwanyi Camp Nou, while Fisayo Dairo labelled the news from Sociedad as “terrible”: “So sad to learn about Umar Sadiq's injury, ruling him out for the remainder of the season. Terrible news. Get well soon Champ.”

“Sad news for Real Sociedad and Umar Sadiq,” added Peter Osamo while Rabiu Quadri wrote: “Wish Sadiq quick recovery," he said adding: "Comeback will be better than the past.”

Getty.

Rakshit was unhappy the injury to Sadiq had happened at the early stages of the season: “Terrible news. An ACL rupture for Real Sociedad's new striker Umar Sadiq,” he wrote, adding: “It’s horrible when these kinds of long term injuries happen so early in the season.”

KODILINYE .E. IGBONWA explained: “I am deeply sad for Umar Sadiq and wish him best of recovery," while Oma Akatugba opined: "Sad for Sadiq.”

Sadiq had announced his arrival at Sociedad with a goal in a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid.