Sabah confirm two new foreign signings, one slot left

2019 Premier League champions Sabah have confirmed four more signings, ahead of their first season back in Malaysia's top tier this year.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

In a press conference held on Wednesday, Rhinos president Datuk Peter Anthony revealed the return of former player Hector Omar Ramos from Haiti. The 29-year old had previously turned out for them in 2018. The other foreign siging announced by Peter was Thai-German forward Dennis Buschening, who previously played for Chainat Hornbill, and will be on the roster as their ASEAN signing.

The Rhinos meanwhile have retained the services of South Korean defender Park Tae-soo and Serbian forward Rodoljub Paunović.

The other two new players announced were defender Zubir Azmi, who last played for , and former custodian Wan Muhammad Azraie Wan Teh.

They now have one more foreign quota slot to fill, which they will finalise after taking part in the East Java Governor Cup pre-season tournament next month.

"We now have one more foreign player quota to fill, which we will do after the invitational competition.

"We can't reveal the player now, or he will be lured away by other clubs, something that has happened before. Other clubs can offer bigger bonuses and incentives, so that's football for you," he remarked.

The 2020 season will be Sabah's first season in the since 2012, and they will be led by Indonesian head coach Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto.

