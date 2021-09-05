Rwanda vs Kenya: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Kenya will be going for their first win in Group E of the 2022 World Cup qualifying matches when they take on Rwanda at Nyamirambo Stadium on Sunday.
The Harambee Stars kicked off their campaign to reach Qatar with a 0-0 draw against neighbours Uganda at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi on Thursday while Amavubi suffered a 1-0 defeat against Mali at Adrar Stadium.
|Game
|Rwanda vs Kenya
|Date
|Sunday, August 05, 2021
|Time
|16:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|KBC Channel One
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Rwanda squad
|Goalkeepers
|Emery Mvuyekure (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Ndayishimiye (AS Kigali), Clément Twizere Buhake (Strommen IF, Norway), Fiacre Ntwari (AS Kigali, Rwanda) and Olivier Kwizera.
|Defenders
|Abdul Rwatubyaye (Shkupi FK, Macedonia), Salomon Nirisarike (Urartu, Armenia), Thierry Manzi (Dila Gori, Georgia), Fitina Omborenga (APR), Emmanuel Imanishimwe (FAR Rabat, Egypt), Emery Bayisenge (AS Kigali), Denis Rukundo (AS Kigali), Eric Rutanga (Police FC), Bryan Clovis Ngwabije (SC Lyon, France), Clement Niyigenda (Rayon), Ange Mutsinzi, Christina Ishimwe (AS Kigali), Hassan Karera (APR) and Faustin Usengimana (Police).
|Midfielders
|Olivier Niyonzima, Kevin Muhire, Isaac Nsengiyumva (Express, Uganda), Djihad Bizimana (KMSK Deinze, Belgium), Djabel Manishimwe (APR), Martin Fabrice Twizeyimana (Police), Yannick Mukunzi (Sandvikens, Sweden), Rafael York (AFC Eskilstuna, Sweden), Eric Nsabimana (Police) and Haruna Niyonzima (AS Kigali).
|Forwards
|Muhadjiri Hakizimana (Police), Savio Dominique Nshuti (Police), Meddie Kagere (Simba, Tanzania), Jacques Tuyisenge (APR), Jean Bertrand Iradukunda (Gasogi), Lague Byiringiro (APR), Alain Kwitonda (APR), Yves Mugunga (APR), Onesme Twizerimana (Musanze) and Innocent Nshuti (APR).
After losing against Mali, Rwanda will hope to use their home advantage to get something from the fixture and coach Vincent Mashami is confident they will get their campaign on track against the visiting side.
“We played very well against Mali and pushed them to the end but could not get a win, and their second goal somehow killed the morale of my players,” Mashami told Goal ahead of the game.
“We are now focused to make sure we get a win against Kenya, we know they are not an easy side but we want to get our campaign back on track and we can only do that by winning our matches at home, starting with the Kenya one.”
Mashami will bank on the experienced players in his squad among them strikers Meddie Kagere of Simba SC in Tanzania and Jacques Tuyisenge of APR in Rwanda while Tusker goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure, who saved a penalty against Mali, will start in goal.
Probable XI for Rwanda: Mvuyekure, Bizimana, Nirisarike, Rwatubyaye, Hakizimana, Niyonzima, Imanishimwe, Omborenga, Mukunzi, Kagere, Tuyisenge.
|Position
|Kenya squad
|Goalkeepers
|Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Joseph Okoth (KCB, Kenya), and Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya).
|Defenders
|Joseph Okumu (KAA Gent, Belgium), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Eugene Asike (Tusker, Kenya), Harun Shakava (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Andrew Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Siraj Mohammed (Bandari, Kenya), Frank Odhiambo (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Bolton Omwenga (Nairobi City Stars, Kenya), and Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya).
|Midfielders
|Richard Odada (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Duke Abuya (Nkana, Zambia), Duncan Otieno (Lusaka Warriors, Zambia), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Enock Momanyi (FC Talanta, Kenya), Jackson Macharia (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Johanna (Jonkopings Sondra IF, Sweden) Boniface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya), and Abdalla Hassan (Bandari, Kenya).
|Forwards
|Michael Olunga (Al-Duhail, Qatar), Masud Juma (Difaa Hassani El Jadidi, Morocco), Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), and Henry Meja (Tusker).
Kenya coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee is well aware that the draw against Uganda was not good enough to keep the team’s chances of qualifying for their first-ever World Cup competition.
Mulee has promised a different ball game heading into the Rwanda clash and is confident they will pick up a win away.
“We picked a draw at home and it was not the result we wanted, but our focus now is on getting maximum points against Rwanda,” Mulee told Goal.
Youngster Richard Odada, who was handed his debut against the Cranes and received praise from coach Mulee after the game, will likely marshall the midfield once again assisted by Kenneth Muguna.
The 20-year-old Red Star Belgrade player gave a good account of himself and coach Mulee was delighted in what he saw.
“Again, we have had different players coming in, and new players who were making their debut. I was impressed with Odada, meaning he has solved our problem in the midfield department,” Mulee told Goal after the Uganda game.
“He is just 20 and has a lot to offer.”
Probable XI for Kenya: Otieno, Ouma, Asike, Okumu, Sakari, Juma, Odada, Muguna, Abdallah, Juma, Olunga.
Match Preview
Kenya and Rwanda have met 14 times and it is the Harambee Stars who have a better record as they have managed a total of seven wins, lost four, and drawn four.
The first time the two sides met was in a friendly played on November 25, 1986, when Rwanda emerged 3-2 winners at Nyayo Stadium and their second meeting was also in a friendly played in 1995 when Kenya recorded a 1-0 win.
In the last 10 matches between the two sides, Rwanda are yet to beat Kenya and in their most recent clash, it was Kenya who emerged 2-0 winners during the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup held in 2017 at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.
Sunday's game will be played behind closed doors after Caf turned down a request by the Rwanda federation to have fans attend.