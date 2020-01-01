Rwanda set arrival date for foreign-based stars ahead of Cape Verde tie

The Amavubi are without a victory in their group and will be away to Praia on November 14 before hosting their rivals three days later

Rwanda national team head coach Vincent Mashami has confirmed all foreign-based players are expected in camp on October 25.

Mashami included Kevin Monnet-Paquet in his provisional squad that is preparing to tackle Cape Verde in November for an African Cup of Nations qualifier.

The 32-year-old Monnet-Paquet – born to a Rwandan mother and a French father and plays for Saint Etienne - has been called up for the first time after representing at junior level.

“We hope at least 80 per cent of the foreign-based players will join the camp,” Mashami told The New Times.

“We are starting camp with 23 local players, and we will be doing two training sessions a day. The rest of the squad members will join us on October 25.”

Ferwafa convened a training camp for the local-based players apart from those from APR – who are set to feature in the Caf later in the year – in order to start training in earnest as Rwanda look for a maiden win in the qualifiers.

The players have been training at Bugesera Stadium since they reported on October 9. They were subjected to coronavirus tests at Ferwafa offices that are located at Remera and the Ministry of Health will monitor them daily during their stay and training.

Amavubi – who are looking for a second Afcon qualification since they featured in 2004 in – will travel to the Western African country to face their rivals in Praia on November 14. The return leg will be played on November 17 in Kigali.

Rwanda have not got a point yet after registering two losses in the initial qualifiers while Cape Verde enjoy two points in Group F.

Mozambique are on top with four points and are separated from by goal difference.

Squad in camp;

Yves Kimenyi, Olivier Kwizera, Eric Ndayishimiye, Eric Rutanga, Hervé Rugwiro, Emery Bayisenge, Michel Rusheshangoga, Eric Ngendahimana, Fabrice Twizerimana, Eric Nsabimana, Dominique Savio Nshuti, Patrick Sibomana, Ernest Sugira, Ossée Iyabivuze, Justin Mico and Muhadjiri Hakizimana,

Faustin Usengimana, Felix Ndekwe, Eric Iradukunda, Bertrand Iradukunda, Rashid Kalisa, Aimable Nsabimana and Onésime Twizerimana.

Foreign-based players;

Abdoul Rwatubyaye (Switchbacks, U.S.), Salomon Nirisarike (Pyunick, Armenia), Ally Niyonzima (Azam, ), Yannick Mukunzi (Sandvikens, ), Kevin Muhire (El Gaish, ), Djihad Bizimana (Waasland, ), Haruna Niyonzima (Yanga, Tanzania), Steve Rubanguka (A.E. Karaiskakis, Greece), Meddie Kagere (Simba, Tanzania) and Kevin Monnet Paquet.