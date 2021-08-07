Rupia, Odhiambo inspire AFC Leopards against relegation-threatened Vihiga United

The win should boost Ingwe's morale after failing to pick wins in their last four games

AFC Leopards emerged with a 3-1 win over Vihiga United in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League contest at Utalli Grounds on Saturday.

Elvis Rupia, Austin Odhiambo, and Peter Thiong'o scored AFC Leopards' goals, while Kevin Omondi denied the hosts a clean sheet as he struck in the second half for the struggling Premier League side.

Rupia scored in the 10th minute when he was put through on goal by Harrison Mwendwa. The winger provided yet another assist in the 26th minute as his defence-splitting pass found Odhiambo in a perfect position to score the second goal for Ingwe.

Patrick Aussems made a change in the 46th minute when Omar Somobwana replaced Collins Shivachi before Thiong'o scored the third goal in the 54th minute, with Mwendwa registering a third assist in the game.

After scoring AFC Leopards' third goal, Thiong'o was replaced by Musa Saad in the 65th minute.

Mwendwa left the pitch in the 72nd minute as Aussems brought on Caleb Olilo, before Robert Mudenyu - in the 82nd minute - came on for Somobwana, who had been thrown into action in the early moments of the second half.

Meanwhile, Ulinzi Stars and Bidco United drew 1-1 in their respective encounter at Thika Stadium.

Mark Bikokwa scored Ulinzi's goal in the 39th minute with John Njuguna providing the assist against Bidco United, who had looked the stronger side for the better part of the first half.

There was drama in the 58th minute after Peter Nzuki scored for Bidco United before the referee ruled against his goal because he judged the scorer was in an offside position.

Protests from both sides saw the referee change his mind and award the goal before he then cancelled it.

A combination between Clinton Omondi and Elvis Nandwa almost gave Ulizni Stars a second goal, but Brian Opondo was alert enough to stop their ambitious attack.

The teams ended up sharing points from the 1-1 draw in a match that was entertaining and dramatic at the same time.

Finally, relegation-threatened Mathare United claimed a 2-0 win over Nairobi City Stars at Ruaraka Ground.

Clifford Alwanga and Daniel Otieno struck for the Slum Boys to stun their rivals, who had surprisingly won against Tusker and AFC Leopards in their previous outings.