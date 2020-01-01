Rudiger 'not satisfied' with Chelsea situation ahead of January transfer window

The Germany international has expressed his frustration over a lack of minutes, but insists he's ready to "fight" for a spot in Frank Lampard's team

Antonio Rudiger has admitted that he's not "satisfied" with his situation at ahead of the January transfer window.

Rudiger has racked up 120 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea since joining the club from for £27 million ($37m) in July 2019.

The international quickly became a mainstay in the Blues starting line-up, and got his hands on and silverware during his first two seasons at Stamford Bridge.

More teams

He has, however, gradually fallen down the pecking order since Frank Lampard's appointment as Chelsea head coach last year, with increased competition for places restricting him to just one Premier League appearance this season.

Summer signing Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma are now Lampard's first-choice centre-back pairing, with speculation over Rudiger's future now raging as he heads towards the final 18 months of his contract.

The 27-year-old has expressed his frustration over a lack of regular minutes in west London, as he and the rest of the Chelsea squad gear up for a crucial derby clash against West Ham on Monday night.

Rudiger insists he isn't thinking about a potential move away from the Bridge just yet though, and says he is determined to win back his place in the team as the season progresses.

"I can't be satisfied with my situation, but the fight has been accepted," the former Roma star told German publication ZDF. "What will happen in January is a long way off. I'm completely relaxed."

Chelsea will be seeking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on the Hammers, having suffered damaging defeats against and in their last two outings.

Article continues below

Both sets of players will take a knee before the game as English football continues to take a united stand against racism.

Rudiger believes progress is being made in with regards to tackling racism in football on a larger scale than ever before.

"They do a lot in England. I think that's very, very good," he said. "We won't get it off 100 per cent. There will always be this kind of people, but I'm satisfied because it's nice to see something happening."