Royal Antwerp's Mbokani wins Belgian First Division Golden Boot

In the wake of Belgium top-flight cancellation, the 34-year-old Congolese forward has been awarded the top scorer's prize

Royal Antwerp striker Dieumerci Mbokani has won the 2019-20 Belgian First Division’s Golden Boot having scored 18 goals in 28 league games.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo international finished with the same number of goals as Canada youngster Jonathan David who plays for Gent, however, Mbokani was handed the prize for scoring the most away goals (six).

Bekijk alle doelpunten van onze Gouden Stier dit seizoen!



⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽ 1️⃣8️⃣ pic.twitter.com/XavisjMXgI — Royal Antwerp FC (@official_rafc) May 19, 2020

With this, he becomes the first Great Old player to claim the coveted honour since Francis Severeyns, who scored 24 times during the 1987-88 season.

He joins Tosin Dosumu ( ), Joseph Akpala (Nigeria) and Hamdi Harbaoui ( ) in the hallowed ranks of Africans who have won the highest goal-scorer award.

The Jupiler Pro League was ended on April 4, 2020, following the spread of the coronavirus pandemic that crippled several activities across the globe.

The league organisers confirmed that all fixtures until the point of abandonment were valid, and the current standings in the division are considered the final placings this season – with Clubbe Brugge crowned as champions of .

The 34-year-old joined Antwerp two seasons ago from Ukrainian top-flight side Dynamo Kyiv on a one-year deal. In his maiden season, he appeared 31 times, scoring 14 goals and providing nine assists across all competitions.

His performances also helped Laszlo Boloni’s men clinch a Uefa playoff spot, where they lost to Charleroi.

Nevertheless, the former and AS man earned a chance to continue his stay at the Bosuilstadion as his contract was extended.

Mbokani began his career at Bel'Or before heading for Tout Puissant Mazembe, from where he joined Standard Liege in 2007 after a loan expedition at a season earlier.

After stints at Monaco and German elite division outfit , the lanky forward returned to Anderlecht for a second spell. There, he won two league titles with 33 goals in 53 appearances.

was his next port of call as he joined where he won a league title and two Ukrainian Cups before making loan moves to and Hull City.

On the international scene, Mbokani boasts of 18 goals in 41 appearances for the . He participated in three finals and was named top scorer in the 2015 edition staged in Equatorial Guinea.