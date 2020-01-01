Roy Krishna nets thrice against Odisha as ATK confirm play-off berth

ATK knocked off FC Goa from the perch to re-occupy top spot on the ISL table...

thrashed Odisha FC 3-0 in an (ISL) clash at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday evening, courtesy of a hat-trick from Roy Krishna.

The striker needed just 14 minutes to complete the feat that once again propelled ATK to pole position in the league table.

Whereas, Manuel Onwu continued his scoring streak in his new colours, but his solitary strike was not enough for Odisha to avoid defeat.

ATK coach Antonio Habas made two changes to the side that thrashed 3-0 with Victor Mongil and Soosairaj replacing an injured Agustin Iniguez and Anas Edathodika respectively.

On the other hand, Josep Gombau, made four alterations in the Odisha XI. Diawandou Diagne, Martin Guedes, Daniel Lalhimpuia and Mohammad Dhot were handed a start for Carlos Delgado, Marcos Tebar, Nandhakumar Sekar and Shubham Sarangi.





The hosts started dominating proceedings right from the word go. Javier Hernandez was orchestrating play from midfield while Prabir Das was the livewire on the right flank. Meanwhile, Jayesh Rane was operating in a free role between Odisha's lines and the midfielder was doing his bit of linking the attack and midfield.

The first significant chance of the match fell for ATK in the seventh minute when Das drilled in a low incisive cross inside the six-yard box, but Edu Garcia fell inches short of tapping the ball home. The red and whites continued to pile pressure but Odisha's defence maintained their composure and weathered the early storm.

As the half progressed Odisha started to get a foothold in the match but lack of creativity in the attacking third was not helping their cause.

ATK's perseverance finally paid off in the 49th minute when Roy Krishna netted his first of the night. The Fijian drifted away from his marker Narayan Das and fired a first-time volley off Hernadez's corner to break the deadlock.

Around the hour mark, Krishna's solo goal doubled the lead for ATK. Mandi Sosa launched a long ball from the defence and the former Wellington Phoenix striker pressed the accelerator to first beat Carlos Delgado. After beating Delgado with sheer pace he chipped the ball over Francisco Dorronsoro's head to send the crowd in a frenzy.

Within three minutes, he once again found the back of the net to complete his hat-trick. Marcos Tebar lost possession to Rane and Krishna made no mistake to punish the error after latching on to an inch-perfect cross from the former Mumbai FC player.

Against the run of play, Manuel Onwu pulled one back for Odisha in the 67th minute after Pritam Kotal lost his man. Spurred by the goal, Gombau made three changes at one go in an attempt to salvage at least a point from the match.

Substitutes Martin Guedes and Daniel Lalhlimpuia started to make things happen for Odisha in the attacking third but Arindam Bhattarcharjee hardly put a foot wrong in the closing stages to dash Odisha's hopes.

ATK will return to action on February 16 against whereas, Odisha will take the pitch two days earlier to take on .