Roy Keane lifted me in my lowest moment, reveals boxer Katie Taylor

Republic of Ireland's boxing star Katie Taylor has revealed how a call from Roy Keane gave her much-needed support during "the lowest moment" in her career.

Taylor was an Olympic lightweight boxing champion at the 2012 Games in London, but four years later suffered elimination at the quarter-final stage to miss out on a medal.

Now a two-weight world champion at professional level, the standout fighter still remembers former Manchester United and Ireland captain Keane's generosity at reaching out following that bitter Olympic blow.

What did Keane tell Taylor after defeat?

"I mean to get a phone call from my absolute idol, my hero, in my lowest moment meant so much to me, I have to say," Taylor explained to SportsJOE before her upcoming undisputed lightweight title defence against Amanda Serrano.

"He was just so encouraging towards me. I was obviously saying how disappointed and heartbroken I was about the loss at that time, just about my performance in general.

"But he was nothing but supportive, nothing but encouraging and just to hear those words from him during my lowest point was... He didn't have to do that really.

"That was just amazing of him to even think of me during that time and to pick up the phone to me. I'm sure he has a lot on his plate, but the fact he actually took time to actually give me a call meant so much."

'Favourite athlete of all time'

Taylor added: "My favourite athlete of all time would've been Roy Keane, genuinely. I looked up to him so much growing up, just his winning mentality.

"He was a no-nonsense player, a no-nonsense man and never settled for second best, he just had a winning mentality.

"That's the sort of player I wanted to be on the pitch, and that's the sort of mentality I want to have as an athlete.

"I just love his no-nonsense approach."

