Rooney salvages draw as D.C. United moves top of the Eastern Conference

The capital side sits a point clear atop the East after earning a draw on the road against the New England Revolution

Wayne Rooney helped claim a dramatic late draw in on Saturday, while the suffered a surprise loss.

Rooney's 90th-minute penalty saw D.C. secure a 1-1 draw against New Revolution at Gillette Stadium.

New England goalkeeper Matt Turner was sent off in the 56th minute after a heavy challenge on Rooney, but the home side still took the lead through a Juan Agudelo header.

However, Rooney stepped up to convert a late spot-kick as United took a one-point lead atop the Eastern Conference.

Wayne Rooney with the penalty kick equalizer! #NEvDC pic.twitter.com/8JHYJfFbPA — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 26, 2019

Philadelphia could have moved top, but suffered a 3-1 loss at home to the .

Brian Fernandez scored a first-half brace, heading in an Andy Polo cross before completing a wonderful team move for his and the club's second.

Diego Valeri's brilliant curling strike from 20 yards sealed Portland's win after Kacper Przybylko had pulled a goal back for the Union.

The defeat ended Philadelphia's six-match unbeaten run.

Elsewhere, the stretched their unbeaten streak to four games by beating Cincinnati 2-0, though they left it late.

Kaku opened the scoring 78 minutes in with Omir Fernandez​ putting the match to bed in stoppage time.

edged the 1-0 thanks to a Romain Metanire strike and the overcame Dallas 2-1 and the drew 1-1 against New York City.

Nicolas Mezquida's late goal lifted the to a 3-2 victory over in what proved to be a thrilling final match of the night.

Tommy Smith and Pedro Santos traded goals in the first half hour with Jonathan Lewis netting just before halftime to send the Rapids to the break with a 2-1 lead.

Gyasi Zardes​ pulled the Crew back level before the hour mark only for Mezquida​ to net the winner in the final minutes of regular time.