'It's not my time!' - Ronaldo scoffs at Portugal retirement talk as he aims for more titles

Cristiano Ronaldo has shrugged off suggestions that he could retire from international duty with Portugal.

The forward, who has been one of the stronger sparks to a slow start for Manchester United this season, is fast approaching his 37th birthday.

But even as the years clock up, he says he has no intention of stepping back from the international stage, while adding that he believes that United can still claim trophies at Old Trafford this term.

What has been said?

"Why? I think it's not my time yet," Ronaldo told Sky Sports News when asked if he was considering international retirement. "It's not what people want, it's what I want.

"It's when I feel that I'm not capable to run, to dribble, to shoot, if the power is gone ... but I still have that stuff so I want to continue because I'm still motivated. It's the main word - [motivated] to do my stuff, to make people happy and my family happy and the fans and myself. I want to put the level even higher.

"You speak about Portugal but in the Champions League I have the most goals, the most wins, assists … everything. But I want to carry on. I like to play football. I feel good to make people happy."

Ronaldo backs Red Devils to ride transition

Elsewhere, Ronaldo also reflected on United's turbulent run of form, and has backed his team-mates to pull together and achieve their goals.

"We are in a moment in my opinion that Manchester (United) do a few changes; they buy me, they buy (Raphael) Varane and (Jadon) Sancho," the veteran further explained.

"The adaptation will take time, even the system of the game that we play, but I think step by step we have to put it in our mind that everything is possible.

"I don't speak only about my individual stuff, I put the collective in first place. To win things as a collective, it's more easy to win individual stuff, so I believe that and I still think it's possible."

The bigger picture

Ronaldo will hope to help United to victory against the odds this weekend, when they play arguably their biggest game of the campaign against Liverpool.

The Portuguese will cross paths with the Red Devils' historical rival in a north-west derby that could have a huge effect on the trajectory of the Premier League title race.

International comrade Bruno Fernandes, though, faces a race to be fit for the clash at Old Trafford.

