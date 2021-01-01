Ronaldo not the best in the world; Lukaku more complete now – George Weah

The African legend believes the four-time Ballon d'Or winner is not the best in the world despite his goalscoring feats and success at Juventus

Former and star George Weah said Cristiano Ronaldo is not the best player in the world but he is still working hard to attain that feat.

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old led to win the Italian Supercup with a goal in their 2-0 victory over .

Weah, who is currently the President of Liberia, likened Ronaldo’s hard work and passion to Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s influence in Stefano Pioli’s team.

The former star is leading AC Milan's charge for the Scudetto with 12 goals in eight matches so far.

“Ibra is strong and confident, but there is more behind this. Milan signed him because he can be every useful for young players. He is an example and an inspiration for them,” Weah told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“He is always focused and he gives everything for his passion. If you work hard and don’t lose your passion, then age is just a number. Think about Pietro Vierchowood, Franco Baresi or Paolo Maldini, they all played at high level until almost 40 years of age.

“Ronaldo is also testimony to how combining hard work and passion can bring unexpected results. He is not the best in the world, but he trained so much to become the best. I am a fan of Ronaldo because he remained humble and he earned everything he achieved. He fought to get where he is now."

The three-time African Footballer of the Year also described Milan striker Romelu Lukaku as a more complete striker in but he thinks the international is not getting the praise he deserves, a situation he compared to his own career.

Lukaku scored 23 goals in the last season and he has returned 12 goals so far in 17 league appearances this term for Antonio Conte’s side, who are second on the league table.

“He is proving how strong he is, he didn’t always get the credit he deserved and his story is similar to mine,” he continued.

“When I left to move to Italy, people thought I would not make it, because Serie A was such a strong league. I did very well instead, and I think Lukaku is doing the same, he is improving, he is a more complete striker now.”