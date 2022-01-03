Ronaldo named captain as Jones replaces Maguire in Manchester United XI vs Wolves

Cristiano Ronaldo has been given the captain's armband for Manchester United's match against Wolves on Monday.

The Red Devils' regular captain Harry Maguire has been left out of the team for the Premier League side, with the club saying he is "not available".

The Portugal international will lead Ralf Rangnick's team out for the encounter at Old Trafford for the first time since he returned to the club.

When did Ronaldo last captain Man Utd?

The last time Ronaldo was named United's captain was in March 2008, during a Premier League match against Bolton, which they won 2-0.

That time, he was standing in for Wales veteran Ryan Giggs, who was put on the bench by Sir Alex Ferguson.

Phil Jones back for Man Utd

The absence of centre-backs Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof has resulted in Phil Jones making his first appearance for the senior team since January 2020.

The defender has been out of action due to a knee injury and has been playing with the Under-23 side as he worked his way back to match fitness.

"He was extremely professional all the time even when he wasn’t in the squad," Rangnick said of Jones to MUTV.

"We knew since last night our other two centre backs that played against Burnley were out, so for me it was the logical choice.

"Victor was still positive so it was clear since yesterday he wouldn’t be available. Harry got a knock on his chest against Burnley - we hoped he would be okay, but yesterday he was trying and it wasn’t possible. He had too much pain even just standing around, it wasn’t possible for him to play."

