Ronaldo, Messi and Van Dijk - Predictions for the best rated players in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

Goal takes a look at who will likely be the 10 highest rated players when the game launches next month

With FIFA 20 set for release just a few short weeks away on September 27, anticipation has grown over each player's Ultimate Team ratings.

As official FUT ratings are yet to be revealed by EA SPORTS, Goal has predicted the 10 highest-rated players on FIFA 20 – including who's a shoo-in to be rated the highest, as well as those who will be awarded a ratings bump and those who are expected to fall down the pecking order.

Who will be the best-rated player on FIFA 20?

Lionel Messi had yet another incredible year, winning the Golden Shoe award thanks to his phenomenal tally of 36 goals.

With Eden Hazard and Virgil van Dijk on the front covers for the game, the top in-game spots are free and will most likely go to Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo once again. The duo were rated the same last year with a joint-highest rating of 94, and the same is expected for this forthcoming edition of the game.

With how hotly contested the Messi vs Ronaldo debate is, EA is extremely unlikely to rate one player higher in overall than the other. Ronaldo is still one of the best players in the world, so him landing a rating in the top two isn't even a debate at this point – despite Konami's exclusive naming rights deal with Juventus for Pro Evolution Soccer, which will see the side named Piemonte Calcio in FIFA 20.

Despite the fact he was injured for a lot of the year, there's no question that Neymar is still one of the world's best players though he isn't quite at the same level as Ronaldo or Messi. The Brazilian doesn't deserve an upgrade, which is why Goal is predicting he will stay as a 92-overall.

Time for the first upgrade of this list. Hazard was a one-man army at times for last season and undoubtedly earned his €100 million (£91m) transfer to . As the new cover-star of FIFA 20, it's likely EA will be complimentary of his abilities and boost him up to the same level as Neymar at 92.

FIFA 20 ratings: Predictions for players rated over 90 overall

Luka Modric had an incredible 2018, winning the Ballon d'Or following his triumph and history-making performance for in the World Cup. The Real Madrid star is still an extraordinary midfielder though after the team's struggles last year, Goal has moved him down one place in the rankings despite keeping his overall of 91.

Our first new entry to the top 10, it seems extremely likely that Van Dijk will be the highest-rated defender in FIFA 20 at 91. The international had a phenomenal season, leading to Champions League glory and second place in the Premier League. There has been a lot of talk of Van Dijk winning the Ballon d'Or so it only seems right to include him in the top 10, replacing Sergio Ramos.

Another Liverpool player for the list, Mohamed Salah proved he wasn't a one-season wonder after he was the joint winner of the Premier League Golden Boot with 22 league goals. The Egyptian wasn't even in the top 25 on , but he surely deserves a big upgrade for his performances with a predicted rating of 91. Plus, Liverpool are now partnered with EA so that might help his chances.

It is frightening how good Kylian Mbappe is. The Frenchman is still only 20 years old, but was the top scorer in last year with his impressive tally of 33 league goals. Despite his age, there's little doubt that Mbappe is one of the best forwards in the world and deserves a huge upgrade at 91, considering he was the 42nd best player in FIFA 19 with an overall of 87.

After David de Gea's struggles last season, it's difficult to call who exactly is the best goalkeeper in the world right now.

Article continues below

Goal has opted for Jan Oblak who has been consistently been a world class goalkeeper over the last few years. The Slovenian was the 15th best player in FIFA 19 and fourth-best goalkeeper but perhaps it is time that he moves up the rankings a bit at 90.

Finally, we have one more Premier League player on the list, so it's fittingly a member of the title-winning squad. Raheem Sterling is getting better and better as the seasons go on, which is why he was voted Player of the Year at the Football Writer Awards.

While it may seem harsh to replace injury-ridden Kevin De Bruyne from the top 10, Sterling was one of the most impactful players at City last season and at the very least deserves an upgrade from his 85-rating to 90, which had seen him rank at 97th in the FIFA 19 ratings.