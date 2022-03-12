Ronaldo: Man Utd have 'no limits' if they play with togetherness

Cristiano Ronaldo has said Manchester United have "no limits" when they play with togetherness and work hard.

His comments come after he scored a hat-trick in a 3-2 victory over Tottenham on Saturday.

The Red Devils have been rumoured to be divided in the dressing room, but that wasn't apparent against Spurs as they earned a hard-fought victory to boost their top-four hopes.

What has been said?

"Tremendously happy with my first hat-trick since I came back to Old Trafford!" wrote Ronaldo on Instagram after the match. "Nothing beats the feeling of being back on the pitch and help the team with goals and effort.

"We’ve proven once again that we can beat any team in any given day, as long as we work hard and stand together as one. There are no limits for Man. United! No matter what! Let’s go, Devils!"

The bigger picture

Manchester United were effusive in their praise of Ronaldo following the match, with midfielder Paul Pogba declaring him to be "the best striker in history".

Pogba also refuted reports that Ronaldo has been at the centre of a dressing room divide behind closed doors.

It was a crucial victory for a Red Devils side that hadn't won in the league since February 20.

They're in fourth place for the time being, though they've played more matches than the teams below them.

